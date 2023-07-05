Why should investors consider this mutual fund distributor despite regulatory headwinds?

aa

Highlights Prudent will be impacted by potential regulatory changes Strong AUM growth, healthy net inflows led by SIP AUM growth led by organic as well as inorganic growth Product mix improves further in favour of equity assets Valuation reasonable considering superior return ratios The stock of Prudent Corporate Advisory Services (CMP: Rs 997; Mcap: Rs 4,129 crore) had a great run on bourses since its listing in May 2022. The mutual fund distributor’s stock has doubled in the last one year and is up 58...