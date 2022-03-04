Weekly Tactical Pick: Zee Entertainment

Zee Entertainment (ZEEL; CMP: Rs 238, Market Cap: Rs 22,860 crore, Nifty: 16,498 ) has corrected 17.22 percent in the last one month and 32 percent in three months due to the ongoing market volatility. The Russia-Ukraine crisis has stoked a rise in commodity prices and spared no sectors, including Media & Entertainment. ZEEL's December quarter performance was subdued on soft ad spend environment along with rising inflation. The company's TV network share also slipped 40 basis points (bps) to...