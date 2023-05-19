Weekly Tactical Pick – Why this chemical stock warrants a look?

Apcotex, a leading synthetic latex and rubber company, warrants attention.

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

The quarter gone by has been a differentiator for chemical names in terms of financial performance. Only few were able to sustain margins and fewer had guided for a strong growth visibility in the current fiscal. Apcotex (CMP: Rs 478; Market Cap: Rs 2,477 crore, Nifty: 18,130), a leading synthetic latex and rubber company, warrants attention in this context. In the recent past, the company has been struggling with high-cost inventory. A couple of products — latex for medical gloves...