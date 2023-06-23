English
    Weekly Tactical Pick: Why should you pick this wealth manager?

    360 One Wealth’s business model has become more resilient to regulatory changes, moving from a distribution-based model to an advisory-based one. With the key focus on alternative assets, exposure to MF AUM is very small

    Moneycontrol Research
    June 23, 2023 / 09:40 AM IST
    360 One Wealth (CMP: Rs 453; M cap: Rs 16,184 crore), earlier known as IIFL Wealth, has come a long way in the past three years.  The company’s financials have improved sharply, with the return on equity (RoE) rising from 7 percent in FY2020 to 22 percent in FY2023. 360 One’s business model underwent a transition, following the big regulatory changes in FY20. In a recent paper, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has once again proposed a...

