Weekly Tactical Pick: Why should you pick this wealth manager?

360 One Wealth (CMP: Rs 453; M cap: Rs 16,184 crore), earlier known as IIFL Wealth, has come a long way in the past three years. The company’s financials have improved sharply, with the return on equity (RoE) rising from 7 percent in FY2020 to 22 percent in FY2023. 360 One’s business model underwent a transition, following the big regulatory changes in FY20. In a recent paper, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has once again proposed a...