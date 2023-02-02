US Fed: Signs of disinflation, but labour market still tight

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Fed steps down rate hike size from 50 bps to 25 bps Key challenge is how long will rates remain elevated Services inflation related to labour market harder to crack Global macro improving which may re-set international fund flows Take advantage of recent consolidation for quality domestic counters The US Fed continues to prune the sizes of its rate hikes, from 75 bps to 50 bps to now a conventional rate hike size of 25 bps. With this hike, the target range of the...