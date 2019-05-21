App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research
Last Updated : May 21, 2019 08:58 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

UPL Q4 earnings: Operational metrics sound, takeover cost dents profit

Ruchi Agrawal @ruchiagrawal
Whatsapp

Highlights

- Decent operating numbers (ex-Arysta), driven by healthy growth in LatAm and Europe

- Profitability hit by recurring PBT loss from acquisition inventory write-down and transaction costs

- Higher debt load following the takeover leads to higher interest costs

related news

- Domestic business saw muted growth due to erratic monsoons

-------------------------------------------------

Post the big-ticket acquisition of Arysta Lifesciences last year, United Phosphorus Limited (UPL) reported a subdued set of results for Q4 of 2018-19. While operating performance (ex-Arysta) was healthy, consolidated numbers took a hit.

UPL1

Key positives

- Excluding Arysta numbers, UPL reported a 15 percent YoY growth in top line, driven by 26/18/13 percent growth in revenue from LatAM/Europe/North America, respectively. Operations in India and RoW (rest of the world) grew 7 percent and 2 percent, respectively.

- Higher revenue prior to the takeover was driven by 7 percent annual increase in volumes, aided by 5 percent uptick in realisation and 3 percent gains from the exchange rate.

- While there was some disruption in raw material supply from China, LatAm reported a healthy growth. The growth in LatAm was driven by strong growth in Sperto and Unizeb products.

- Sugar beet portfolio and higher fungicide sales following wet weather in South Europe pushed up the overall top line from Europe.

- The year saw rise of working capital due to spot purchases of raw materials from China. According to the management, working capital is expected to go up further in the current year.

- Despite the ongoing trade war, the performance in North America gained traction, mostly driven by healthy sales in the herbicide portfolio.

Key negatives

- Sharp uptick in raw material cost, along with forex losses and write-offs in depreciation and amortisation, pushed down the quarter’s profitability substantially.

- The burden of higher debt in the wake of the Arysta acquisition bumped up interest costs to nearly Rs 140 crore. However, after the repayment of debt at the UPL level, overall interest cost dropped 1.2 percent YoY to Rs 400 crore.

- The quarter’s profitability was impacted by recurring PBT loss from Arysta’s acquisition costs.

- Domestic business saw a muted growth with a mere 4 percent YoY uptick in revenue due to erratic rainfall in the last monsoon season.

- High inventory accumulation in North America is a point of concern for upcoming quarters.

- Drought-like conditions in Australia too impacted performance in the region.

Other comments

- Of the total $3 billion debt, UPL has swapped USD 1.5 billion in euro and USD 400 million in yen, which is expected to reduce the cost of borrowings by ~150 bps. This is favourable as UPL has substantial presence in both Europe and Japan after the acquisition.

-The management has guided for 8-10 percent revenue growth in FY20 for the combined UPL business with 16-20 percent of EBITDA growth.

- According to the management, working capital days are expected to be 100-110 days.

-The management expects this merger to bring revenue and cost synergies of Rs 350 crore and Rs 200 crore, respectively, in the next three years.

Outlook

UPL shares have seen a noticeable rally in the past few months, trading close to the 52- week high. The scrip has gone up almost 45 percent from its 52-week low and is now trading at 18x 2020e price to earnings.

UPL2

The operating performance (ex-Arysta) during the quarter appears decent and costs arising out of the Arysta merger have impacted net profit. We expect performance to improve owing to an attractive line-up of product portfolio.

However, the company has substantial exposure to various geographies. Anomalies related to weather conditions and exchange rates bring uncertainty to the company’s performance. While synergies from the Arysta deal will start reflecting in the performance after 1-2 years, we see expenses and higher leveraging impacting margins in the near term.

Follow @Ruchiagrawal

For more research articles, visit our Moneycontrol Research Page.

Get Lok Sabha 2019 Live Election Results, constituency-wise tally, news, views and analysis
First Published on May 20, 2019 04:34 pm

tags #Arysta #Companies #moneycontrol analysis #Moneycontrol Research #Recommendations #Result Analysis #United Phosphorus #UPL #video

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

More From

Exclusive! Aamir Khan cut his China trip short for Kiran Rao's mom's 7 ...

Kartik Aaryan wants Jacqueline Fernandez to date THIS kind of a man

Bharat Turpeya song review: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Catholic we ...

Are Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath gearing up to welcome their first ...

Aladdin film review: Will Smith's film is full of fun, excitement and ...

Taimur Ali Khan banned from eating at birthday parties, reveals mommy ...

Leonardo DiCaprio at Cannes 2019 is the boyfriend we deserve but can n ...

Arjun Rampal planning to host a baby shower for girlfriend Gabriella D ...

Mardaani 2: Amidst shooting, Rani Mukerji interacts with the Kota cops ...

I Feel Lost: Jason Momoa Reacts to Daenerys' Death in Game of Thrones ...

Traffic Jam-like Situation at Mt Everest as Over 200 Trekkers Attempt ...

Chandrayaan-2 Launch to Take Place Between July 9-16: ISRO

Man Thrashed With Broken Furniture by Criminal's Supporters Inside Guj ...

ICC World Cup 2019 | Rashid, Tahir, Chahal and Other Spinners Who Can ...

Rupee Edges 6 Paise Higher Against USD Ahead of Election Outcome

Home Ministry Asks States & UTs to Remain Alert Ahead of Vote Counting ...

IIMC Admit Card 2019 For Entrance Examination Released at iimc.nic.in. ...

Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: BJP, SP Vying for Nishad

News18-Ipsos exit poll tips second term for Narendra Modi, 336 seats f ...

Lok Sabha elections 2019: ECI says EVMs safe and sealed, tampering all ...

Exit polls predict comfortable NDA win in 2019 Lok Sabha elections; Ne ...

Uttar Pradesh exit poll results 2019: BJP maintains edge in Uttar Prad ...

Exit polls indicate trend, not actual results, say experts

Closing Bell: Sensex ends 140 points higher, Nifty below 11,750 ahead ...

10,750 is the bottom for market if NDA gets clear majority, says Rakes ...

Risk reward unfavourable for next 3-6 months; upbeat on cement space, ...

Exit poll results show second term for Modi: Top stock picks by Jeffer ...

'Priyanka has a nose for detail, and Rahul is great with strategy': A ...

Kashmir clerics, taken briefly into custody by cops over 'anti-India' ...

Amid US-China trade war, three major Chinese airlines seek 737 MAX pay ...

Arjun Kapoor on India's Most Wanted, shooting for Panipat, and why que ...

French Open 2019: Arguments against using Hawkeye on clay are losing g ...

Amid liquidity woes, DHFL curbs premature withdrawals, stops accepting ...

Brahmaputra dredging: Mega project is superficial answer to drainage c ...

What is fashion doing in a museum? Notes on the spectacle that is the ...

Honor 20 Pro First Impressions: A camera-focussed all-rounder that cou ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.