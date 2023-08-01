UPL: Near-term outlook clouded

UPL Ltd has posted dismal Q1FY24 results.

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Weak Q1FY24 quarter Higher channel inventory and pricing pressure impact margins Management expects recovery in H2FY24 Sharp cut in FY24 guidance Working capital management and debt reduction need to be monitored UPL Ltd (UPLL; CMP: Rs 625; M Cap: Rs 46,890 crore) has posted dismal Q1FY24 results. High channel inventory, subdued volumes, and normalising raw material prices have put pressure on the crop protection business more than on any other agri-inputs. Q1FY24 performance Group revenues in Q1FY24 fell 17 percent year on year (YoY) at Rs...