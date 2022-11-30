English
    Uniparts India IPO: A quality play at attractive valuations

    The company has advantage in terms of expertise, cost, quality, technology, and innovation

    Jitendra Kumar Gupta
    November 30, 2022 / 11:54 AM IST
    Uniparts India IPO: A quality play at attractive valuations

    Representational image.

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights With strong growth in end-markets, revenue growth to be higher New products, higher share from existing clients to support growth Serving world's top customers — durable business advantage Strong balance sheet, return ratios, cash and prudent capex strategy Issue attractively priced at 18 times fiscal 2024 estimated earnings Starting as a supplier of equipment mainly to the US market in 1984, Uniparts India has built a strong business that caters to the world's top customers in the farm equipment and the construction industries.

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers