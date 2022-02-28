English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Learn what it takes to manage a passive fund investment. Register now.
    Assembly Elections
    Assembly Elections
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

    Ukraine conflict: Defence ties define India’s stand on Russia at UN

    Bilateral trade between the two countries may be modest, but deep military cooperation is the binding force between India and Russia

    Neha Dave
    Anubhav Sahu
    February 28, 2022 / 10:18 AM IST
    Ukraine conflict: Defence ties define India’s stand on Russia at UN

    A Ukrainian serviceman fires an NLAW anti-tank weapon during an exercise in the Joint Forces Operation, in the Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, February 15. (Image: AP)

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    India’s decision to abstain from voting on the UNSC (United Nations Security Council) resolution that sought to condemn the Russian attack on Ukraine has raised many eyebrows. While the move has been seen as India’s instinct to sit on the fence, an attachment to its old ideology of nonalignment, it is the country’s longstanding bilateral ties with Russia that has underscored New Delhi’s stand at the UN. However, the time tested relationship with Russia could face many twists and turns amid new...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Ukraine on the boil, how should investors play?

      Feb 25, 2022 / 04:34 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Cues for market bottom, Weekly Tactical, winds of change for HUL, Personal Finance and more

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | The dangerous games leaders play

      Feb 26, 2022 / 10:12 AM IST

      Expect more fireworks as Russia and the US refuse to budge over Ukraine; here's a primer for investors on how to play safe

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers