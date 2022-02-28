Ukraine conflict: Defence ties define India’s stand on Russia at UN

A Ukrainian serviceman fires an NLAW anti-tank weapon during an exercise in the Joint Forces Operation, in the Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, February 15. (Image: AP)

India’s decision to abstain from voting on the UNSC (United Nations Security Council) resolution that sought to condemn the Russian attack on Ukraine has raised many eyebrows. While the move has been seen as India’s instinct to sit on the fence, an attachment to its old ideology of nonalignment, it is the country’s longstanding bilateral ties with Russia that has underscored New Delhi’s stand at the UN. However, the time tested relationship with Russia could face many twists and turns amid new...