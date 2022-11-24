Transport Corporation of India: The ride may get bumpy

Representative Image.

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Q2 revenues came in at Rs 932 crore Supply-chain business benefitted from uptick in auto sector Seaways business earned bonanza profits in 2021-2022 Freight business growing at a decent pace Revenue and net profit growth forecast for FY23 retained Multimodal logistics service provider Transport Corporation of India (TCI) has reported steady earnings in the second quarter. But looking ahead, there are tailwinds and headwinds working against each other that will determine the performance of the company over the next year. Key result highlights TCI’s...