Titan: Strong performance on a low base; shiny outlook ahead

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Titan’s (CMP: Rs 1,727; Market Capitalisation: Rs 153,325 crore) business update for the June 2021 quarter indicated strong topline growth, mainly on account of the low base of the corresponding quarter last year. We expect revenue growth of 54 per cent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis (59 per cent sequential drop). With the reopening of a majority of stores after the unlocking measures, the company is witnessing rapid customer walk-ins across the segments. Jewellery business: Strong sales growth on low base The...