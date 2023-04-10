Titan Company Limited: Yet another shining performance

Titan Company posted a strong 25 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in the standalone business in Q4FY23.

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights: Q4FY23 revenue growth better expectations Strong growth across segments Bullish on long-term growth prospects Raise earnings estimates marginally As per the pre-quarter update, Titan Company (CMP: Rs 2,549; Market Cap: Rs 2,26,275 crore) posted a strong 25 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in the standalone business in Q4FY23. The growth is better than expected, even if we adjust for a slightly low base of Q4FY22 (Q4FY22 had slower revenue growth of 4 percent owing to restrictions related to the third wave of COVID-19). Growth in Q4FY23...