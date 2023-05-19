Thermax: Faster execution at the heart of growth

Thermax is focusing on order conversion to achieve higher scale and grow faster.

Highlights Strong execution driving growth across segments Chemicals saw strong recovery, led by higher demand and new capacities Margins jumped with low cost and better product mix Strong orders in hand provide higher revenue visibility Stock valued at 40 times fiscal 2024 estimated earnings In the last two quarters, most engineering companies stepped up project execution as constraints eased and orders mounted. Because of the strong government-led capex and some recovery in the private capex cycle, companies got huge orders, which they are now executing...