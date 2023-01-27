Tata Motors Q3 FY23: A strong quarter for both India, international businesses

Tata Motors has also indicated that despite short-term challenges, such as chip shortage, the company will be able to improve its margins and profitability in the PV segment

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights New products and the easing of chip supply helped JLR’s operating margin Softening of raw material prices and higher realisation helped domestic business margins Aggressive focus on EVs a key trigger for re-rating Both JLR and domestic business expected to perform well on the back of strong demand SOTP valuation suggests stock has upside potential With the waning impact of semiconductor chip shortage and the softening of raw material prices, Tata Motors (TML; CMP: Rs 419; Market cap: Rs 1,50,100 crore) posted a strong...