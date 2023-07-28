Tata Consumer Products: Food business to drive growth in the longer term

Tata Consumer Products’s (CMP: Rs 850; Market capitalisation: Rs 78,953 crore) Q1FY24 results were broadly in line with expectations.

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights High single-digit revenue growth in tea and salt Soulfull, Sampann and NourishCo saw higher growth rates Margin trajectory to improve, going forward Investors with a long-term view can add and accumulate stock Consolidated revenues grew by 11 percent in constant currency terms year on year (YoY), on the back of a 16 percent growth in India business, 3 percent growth in constant currency terms...