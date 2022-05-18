Tariff hikes ring in strong numbers for Airtel in Q4FY22

Bharti Airtel profit surges on tariff hike boost. Bharti Airtel nearly tripled its consolidated net profit for the fiscal fourth quarter, driven by the sharp tariff hikes taken last November which helped boost average revenue per user (ARPU), and one-time gains. Consolidated net profit of Rs 2008 crore in the March quarter from Rs 759 crore. Revenues for the quarter grew by 22% to Rs 31500 crore. Airtel continues to have the highest ARPU at Rs 178 from Rs 163 in the December quarter.

Bharti Airtel (CMP: Rs 705.6; M Cap: Rs 4,28,000 crore) has posted a strong set of numbers for Q4FY22. Its performance improved year on year (YoY) as well as sequentially. India and Africa operations remained strong. A growing subscriber base, coupled with tariff hikes, helped the company post a significant growth in revenues and operating margin. Quarterly result highlights (image) (image) (image) Airtel’s consolidated revenues for the final quarter stood at Rs 31,500 crore, a YoY increase of 22.3 percent....