English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

    Tariff hikes ring in strong numbers for Airtel in Q4FY22

    Airtel's India and Africa operations remained strong. A growing subscriber base, coupled with tariff hikes, helped the company post a significant growth in revenues and operating margin

    Nitin Agrawal
    May 18, 2022 / 09:55 AM IST
    Tariff hikes ring in strong numbers for Airtel in Q4FY22

    Bharti Airtel profit surges on tariff hike boost. Bharti Airtel nearly tripled its consolidated net profit for the fiscal fourth quarter, driven by the sharp tariff hikes taken last November which helped boost average revenue per user (ARPU), and one-time gains. Consolidated net profit of Rs 2008 crore in the March quarter from Rs 759 crore. Revenues for the quarter grew by 22% to Rs 31500 crore. Airtel continues to have the highest ARPU at Rs 178 from Rs 163 in the December quarter.

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Bharti Airtel (CMP: Rs 705.6; M Cap: Rs 4,28,000 crore) has posted a strong set of numbers for Q4FY22. Its performance improved year on year (YoY) as well as sequentially. India and Africa operations remained strong. A growing subscriber base, coupled with tariff hikes, helped the company post a significant growth in revenues and operating margin. Quarterly result highlights (image) (image) (image) Airtel’s consolidated revenues for the final quarter stood at Rs 31,500 crore, a YoY increase of 22.3 percent....

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Catch-22 for markets 

      May 17, 2022 / 03:21 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: A quality bet, PPL’s tryst with market, what Adani buy means, Guruspeak and more

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | Losing faith

      May 7, 2022 / 10:05 AM IST

      Central banks have a trust problem with financial markets over their ability to steer economies towards a soft landing

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers