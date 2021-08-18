Suven Pharma: Normalisation of margins adds to comfort

Suven Pharmaceuticals (CMP: Rs 556; Market Cap: Rs 14,108 crore) posted a steady top line number, aided by CDMO (contract development and manufacturing organisation) business. Quick sequential normalisation of margins and progress in product pipeline were the key takeaways for the quarter gone by. Steady quarterly show (image) Q1 sales growth of 11 per cent was marked by a 23 per cent growth in the CDMO pharma division (62 per cent of sales) and 29 per cent growth formulations (8 per...