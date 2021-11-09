SunTV: Slow growth, missing OTT strategy underline flat quarter

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

SunTV (CMP: Rs 576.70; market capitalisation: Rs 22,726 crore) has reported flat results for the second quarter, broadly in line with Street expectations. The improvement in the business environment and the festival season ad spend lifted advertising revenue but the subscription business continues to lag. The company has declared an interim dividend of Rs 2.5 per share and announced a 50 percent dividend payout for the year. Sept-Quarter Performance Advertising revenue jumped 40 percent sequentially after a weak performance in 1Q....