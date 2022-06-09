Sun TV: Multiple headwinds negate cheap valuation

Lapses of reason can happen even with the soundest systems and highest standards of rectitude. However, if, and when, they do happen, an opportunity to re-examine the standards and practices or S&P process presents itself. (Representational Image)

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Sun TV (CMP: Rs 429; Market Cap: Rs 16,907 crore) posted a weak set of numbers for the seasonally slow March quarter. Macro headwinds in the media sector affected advertising revenue and the subscription business lagged due to regulatory and strategic challenges. March quarter performance Revenue grew 6.5 percent year on year (YoY) but fell 19.4 percent, sequentially, on weak advertising revenue (down 10.7 percent QoQ) and muted domestic subscription revenue (down 0.5 percent QoQ). Implied revenue from broadcasting, international subscription, film, IPL...