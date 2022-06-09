English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

    Sun TV: Multiple headwinds negate cheap valuation

    Missing OTT strategy, absence of follow-up commentary on OTT investment promise, and a host of other issues make us cautious. We advise investors to wait before making a fresh entry

    Nitin Sharma
    June 09, 2022 / 10:26 AM IST
    Sun TV: Multiple headwinds negate cheap valuation

    Lapses of reason can happen even with the soundest systems and highest standards of rectitude. However, if, and when, they do happen, an opportunity to re-examine the standards and practices or S&P process presents itself. (Representational Image)

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Sun TV (CMP: Rs 429; Market Cap: Rs 16,907 crore) posted a weak set of numbers for the seasonally slow March quarter. Macro headwinds in the media sector affected advertising revenue and the subscription business lagged due to regulatory and strategic challenges. March quarter performance  Revenue grew 6.5 percent year on year (YoY) but fell 19.4 percent, sequentially, on weak advertising revenue (down 10.7 percent QoQ) and muted domestic subscription revenue (down 0.5 percent QoQ). Implied revenue from broadcasting, international subscription, film, IPL...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | The Discounted Policy

      Jun 8, 2022 / 06:58 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Weekender: A bet for the risk taker, India’s sanction dilemma, the power play, crypto synthetic assets demystified and more

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | Whistling past the graveyard

      Jun 4, 2022 / 10:12 AM IST

      Markets are having difficulty making up their minds whether we are past the worst. But they are putting on a brave face

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers