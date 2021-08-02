Sun Pharma: Ilumya illuminates

Representative image

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Sun Pharma, India’s largest pharma company, (CMP: Rs 774, Market Cap: Rs 1,85,697 crore) appears to be doing well on the specialty products front, particularly as the re-opening of the US economy facilitates new products & clinical trials. Sales of specialty products during the reporting quarter, clocked $148 million against $139 million in Q4 FY21 and $78 million in Q1 FY21. Growth was supported by traction for the Ilumya and the Cequa, used to treat plaque psoriasis and dry-eye disease...