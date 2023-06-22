Sumitomo Chemical India: Why this stock presents an opportunity now

Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd’s Q4FY23 results were quite weak.

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Weak Q4 results, driven by high channel inventory Growth in price realisation to remain muted FY24 growth to be supported by volumes Strong balance sheet with surplus cash Valuations have turned reasonable Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd’s (SCIL; CMP: Rs 435; Market cap: Rs 21,730 crore) Q4FY23 results were quite weak, driven by high channel inventory due to irregular weather conditions across domestic and several international markets. Volume growth this fiscal will depend a lot on how monsoon shapes up amidst El Nino concerns. This will...