Stellar results by Escorts, but outlook lies low

Highlights Escorts posts a strong set of numbers Raw material price correction helped in operating margin expansion Construction equipment, railway segments grew significantly Tractor demand likely to grow in low-single digit in FY24 Accumulate stock on dips for the long term Escorts Kubota (CMP: Rs 2,654; M Cap: Rs 27,740 crore) reported a stellar set of numbers for Q1 FY24, driven by operating leverage and a significant correction in raw material prices. The company continues to be in a sweet spot as it caters to rural areas...