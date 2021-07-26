Stellar Q1 show to hasten re-rating of ICICI Bank stock

ICICI Bank | Representative image

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

ICICI Bank (CMP: Rs 676; Mcap: Rs 468,639 crore) has reported strong earnings in the first quarter of FY22. The second largest private bank’s net profit surged to Rs 4,616 crore in Q1 FY22, a growth of 78 per cent compared with the same quarter last year. The rise in profit was driven by a solid loan growth, better margins, a rebound in fee income and contained credit costs partly off-set by higher operating expenses. While the overall performance was...