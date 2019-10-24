App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research
powered by
Maharashtra
BJP+ : 167
INC+ : 92

Need 53 more seats to win

Haryana
BJP : 37

Need 9 more seats to win

INC : 32

Need 14 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Oct 24, 2019 11:45 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Solara Active Q2 serves a strong dose, new molecules key trigger

Anubhav Sahu @anubhavsays
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Highlights
- A strong improvement in operating profit on better product mix
- Molecule commercialisation to pick up in H2
Ramp-up in Ambernath facility expected in the near term

Key factors to watch: Commissioning of Vizag facility and foray into CRAMS

Solara Active Pharma Sciences (market cap: Rs 1,067 crore), the demerged API (active pharmaceutical ingredient) entity of Strides and Sequent, posted yet another strong quarter with solid improvement in operating profit as operating leverage helped.

However, sequentially, top line growth was a bit soft due to delay in product approvals and the Ranitidine controversy. Going forward, the management is confident of better H2 FY20 on commercialisation of new molecules. In the medium term, commissioning of its Vizag facility and foray into CRAMS (contract research and manufacturing services) would be a key catalyst for re-rating.

Close

Table: Q2 Financials

related news

Capture

Source: Solara Active, Moneycontrol Research

Key negatives

September quarter sales growth moderated to 3 percent YoY (year-on-year) on a high base as the main chunk came from its standalone business.

Sequentially, the subsidiary business (Ambernath facility and US operations) had a lower contribution as the company received a delayed approval in the US for a few products of the Ambernath facility. This has apparently impacted the share of new products in sales, which is down to 5 percent in Q2 FY20, from 7 percent in Q1.

The positive

EBITDA margin expanded by 532 bps mainly on account of better product mix, operating leverage and the cost saving programme partially offset by higher employee cost (10 percent YoY).

Other observations

In FY19, the company filed for nine DMF (Drug Master File). Going forward, it intends to file more than 10 DMF per year with R&D investment run-rate of 3-3.5 percent of sales, which should help in new product launches. In the quarter gone by, it filed one new DMF in the US market. Three of its existing products forayed into four new markets.

The Ranitidine issue

Ranitidine Hydrochloride is one of the key APIs for the company contributing  nearly 5 per cent to the overall revenue. The pharma player has temporarily suspended production and distribution of Ranitidine Hydrochloride drug substance. It has completed internal assessment on the criteria as indicated by US FDA and is working with the agency and supply chain partners for the next set of actions. It is hopeful that Ranitidine supplies would be allowed by the regulatory agency as its products meet the criteria.

Also read:  The Ranitidine controversy

The drugmaker imports 30 percent of its raw material from China. While it doesn’t see any major supply side disruption, it plans to reduce dependence on China by sourcing a few key APIs/starting material from domestic manufacturers.

The promoter group pledge holding reduced in October to 5.05 percent, from 6.85 percent.

Net debt to equity stood at nearly 0.57 times. In the medium term, gearing ratios are expected to improve as the company pays back from recurring cash flows and the recent fund-raising programme. Early this year, it announced fund-raising worth Rs 460 crore from promoters and private equity player TPG, which would help fund the capex plan, explore inorganic opportunities in CRAMS and reduction in the existing debt.

 Outlook

In the immediate future, Solara Active is looking to ramp up utilisation for its newly commissioned Ambernath facility, from about 30 percent in FY19. With the steady commercialization of new molecules, it expects an improved performance in the second half of FY20 compared to H1. Note that most of the new product approvals have come towards the end of Q2 FY20.

Furthermore, we believe that the next leg of growth would come from the niche complex molecules backed by R&D investment (~3-3.5 percent of sales). Its foray into CRAMS should help in double-digit sales CAGR (compounded annual growth rate) for the next 3-5 years.

That company is setting up a new plant with Rs 250 crore investment at Vizag, which is expected to be commissioned in FY21. Fixed asset turnover is likely to be ~1.4x. The pharma player is hopeful of working towards commercialisation and R&D in H2 FY21 and expects gains to accrue in FY22.

The management is confident of maintaining at least 50 per cent gross margin in future. This is expected to improve as the CRAMS business unfolds. EBITDA margin is expected to remain elevated on account of a better product mix and cost-saving initiatives offsetting higher R&D expenses. Taking into account the reduction in interest cost, along with equity dilution due to convertible warrants, earnings CAGR (FY19-21e) is expected to be 23 percent.

Table: Key molecules

Capture_D

Source: Company

Finally, the stock is trading at 11x FY21 estimated earnings, which is at the lower end of the valuation multiple range of the sector. Here, investors should note that the stock can remain volatile depending on progress of the Ranitidine controversy and commercialization of new molecules. We believe long-term investors can take a closer look at the stock, given a mix of growth expectations and reasonable valuations.

Follow @anubhavsays

For more research articles, visit our Moneycontrol Research page

Disclaimer: Moneycontrol Research analysts do not hold positions in the companies discussed here

Assembly Election 2019 Results Updates:
Catch Maharashtra Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Haryana Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Bypoll Results 2019 updates, news and views here
For full coverage, click here.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 24, 2019 11:43 am

tags #Companies #Moneycontrol Research #Moneycontrol researchCompanies #ranitidine #Recommendations #Solara Active

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.