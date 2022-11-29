Shriram Transport: Awaiting the makeover magic to work

Shriram Transport Finance Company: Shriram Transport Finance Company Q2 profit rises 38.3% YoY to Rs 1,067 crore. Net interest income increases 22.85%. The company recorded a 38.3% year-on-year growth in standalone profit at Rs 1,066.9 crore for the quarter ended September FY23. Net interest income grew by 22.85% YoY to Rs 2,693.96 crore during the quarter. Total assets under management as on September 2022 stood at Rs 1.35 lakh crore as compared to Rs 1.21 lakh crores as on September 2021.

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Healthy disbursement growth Superior pricing power; dominant presence in used-vehicle financing Stabilising asset quality on improved collections Synergies of the merger expected to bear fruit Combined entity to offer a more diversified and a larger loan book Presence across the spectrum of lending Risks: Merger integration effect and overhang of stake sale by investors Shriram Transport Finance (STF; CMP: Rs 1248, Market Cap: Rs 34,260 crore) — the largest commercial vehicle (CV) financier in India, and Shriram City Union Finance (SCUF), which is the largest two-wheeler...