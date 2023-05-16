Sharda Cropchem: A good quarter and a firm outlook

Sharda Cropchem has posted a good fourth quarter, overall, supported by favourable Fx and pricing.

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Overall, a good fourth quarter Forex is now trending favourably for the company New molecule registrations to support volumes in FY24 Margin pressure to subside in the near term Attractive valuations Sharda Cropchem (SCC; CMP: Rs 506; Market cap: Rs 4,568 crore) has posted a good fourth quarter, overall, supported by favourable Fx and pricing. Headwinds from the negative impact of Euro depreciation against the USD are majorly out of the way now. Thus, margin pressure should also abate in the near term. Demand environment across...