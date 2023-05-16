English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

    Sharda Cropchem: A good quarter and a firm outlook

    Near-term positive outlook and attractive valuations create room for a stock upside

    Lekha Badlani-Jhamnani
    May 16, 2023 / 10:24 AM IST
    Sharda Cropchem: A good quarter and a firm outlook

    Sharda Cropchem has posted a good fourth quarter, overall, supported by favourable Fx and pricing.

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights Overall, a good fourth quarter Forex is now trending favourably for the company New molecule registrations to support volumes in FY24 Margin pressure to subside in the near term Attractive valuations Sharda Cropchem (SCC; CMP: Rs 506; Market cap: Rs 4,568 crore) has posted a good fourth quarter, overall, supported by favourable Fx and pricing. Headwinds from the negative impact of Euro depreciation against the USD are majorly out of the way now. Thus, margin pressure should also abate in the near term. Demand environment across...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Karnataka verdict: Jumping to the wrong conclusions

      May 15, 2023 / 03:40 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: The ups and downs of startups, China keenly watches Pakistan’s political cris...

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender: Things fall apart

      Apr 22, 2023 / 11:16 AM IST

      The mainstream is coming around to the view that geopolitics will result in a fragmented global economy and we will not go back to...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers