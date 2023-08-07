English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

    SBI Q1: Stable performance, ROA above 1 percent makes a strong case for valuation re-rating

    Healthy loan growth and stable asset quality underlined bank’s performance in Q1 FY24

    Neha Dave
    August 07, 2023 / 09:12 AM IST
    SBI Q1: Stable performance, ROA above 1 percent makes a strong case for valuation re-rating

    SBI has reported the highest ever quarterly profit of Rs 16,884 crore in the first quarter of FY24 (Q1 FY24).

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights Profit surges in Q1 FY24 Loan growth moderates a bit but still healthy Margin contracts, asset quality stable Operating expenses rise, provisions decline High provision coverage ratio comforting Valuation undemanding, must buy State Bank of India (SBI) (CMP: Rs 573; MCAP: Rs 511,603 crore) has reported the highest ever quarterly profit of Rs 16,884 crore in the first quarter of FY24 (Q1 FY24), led by healthy loan growth and lower provisions. Despite a marginal slowdown in loan growth, margins contraction, and a rise in operating...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | America’s problems shouldn’t be the world’s headache

      Aug 4, 2023 / 03:49 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: M&M’s move to buy stake in RBL Bank, Power Grid and NTPC's over ambitious cap...

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender: Ueda springs a surprise 

      Jul 29, 2023 / 09:59 AM IST

      Bank of Japan governor Kazuo Ueda’s tweaking of yield curve control could have global repercussions

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers