SBI Q1: Stable performance, ROA above 1 percent makes a strong case for valuation re-rating

SBI has reported the highest ever quarterly profit of Rs 16,884 crore in the first quarter of FY24 (Q1 FY24).

Highlights Profit surges in Q1 FY24 Loan growth moderates a bit but still healthy Margin contracts, asset quality stable Operating expenses rise, provisions decline High provision coverage ratio comforting Valuation undemanding, must buy State Bank of India (SBI) (CMP: Rs 573; MCAP: Rs 511,603 crore) has reported the highest ever quarterly profit of Rs 16,884 crore in the first quarter of FY24 (Q1 FY24), led by healthy loan growth and lower provisions. Despite a marginal slowdown in loan growth, margins contraction, and a rise in operating...