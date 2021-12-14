MARKET NEWS

SBI Cards -- Why investors should be cautious despite moderation in valuation

The mono-line nature of SBI Cards' business with unsecured portfolio is an area of concern while regulatory risk poses uncertainty

Neha Dave
December 14, 2021 / 03:07 PM IST
SBI Cards -- Why investors should be cautious despite moderation in valuation

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

SBI Cards and Payments Services (CMP: Rs 920, Mcap: Rs 86,823 crore) has significantly underperformed the broad benchmark year-to-date (YTD). While the Nifty has risen by 24 percent YTD, SBI Cards has delivered a mere 8 percent return in the same period. Obviously, the stock’s performance reflects the disruption caused by the pandemic to the business of SBI Cards. Impacted by the Covid, the profitability of SBI Cards declined in FY21 due to lower revenues and higher credit cost. It...

