    RIL Q3: Consumer business continues to scale new highs even as traditional business rules

    Nitin Agrawal
    Bharat Gianani
    Nitin Sharma
    Sachin Pal
    January 20, 2023 / 11:51 PM IST
    The company’s efforts and investments are coming to fruition, with Jio extending coverage of its True5G services to 134 cities across 22 States and Union Territories of India

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights Operationally strong quarter driven by consumer facing businesses Muted performance in O2C segment Oil and Gas to get boost with China reopening Jio’s earnings propelled by strong subscriber addition and higher ARPU Retail business sees strong network expansion, foray in FMCG business key lever for future growth Making strides in renewable energy through organic and inorganic growth New energy businesses offer scale and scope and will drive valuation upside Reliance Industries (RIL) (CMP: Rs 2,472; Mcap: Rs 16,52,604 crore) posted a mixed set earnings for...

