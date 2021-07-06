Pre-earnings business updates of HDFC Bank, CSB Bank hold out hope

The business performance updates of two lenders — HDFC Bank and CSB Bank — for the first quarter (Q1 FY22), released over the past couple of days, provide some interesting insight. HDFC Bank – loan growth moderates but still very strong According to the pre-earnings release, HDFC Bank’s overall advances, as of June, stood at Rs 11,47,500 crore, a growth of 14.4 per cent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis and 1.3 per cent compared to the previous quarter (Q4 FY21). (image) While...