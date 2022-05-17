PPL IPO: Play on import substitution of non-urea fertilisers

fertiliser_92807791

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

The IPO of Paradeep Phosphates Ltd (PPL) has come at a time when global concerns on foodgrain security and elevated prices of fertilisers have emerged in the backdrop of the Ukraine war. As India imports nearly 60 percent of phosphates and 15 percent of complex fertilisers, companies operating in these segments assume importance. PPL is the second-largest DAP (Diammonium phosphate) fertiliser producer, and the third-largest producer in the DAP and complex fertiliser segment in India. (image) (image) Source: PPL, Moneycontrol Research An...