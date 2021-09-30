Power shortages in China: Sectoral implications for India

AP

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

While the Evergrande crisis continues to haunt China, what can have a far worse impact on the country’s manufacturing is the power crisis. China is among the largest producers, consumers and exporters of commodities and its demand-supply imbalances can have far more implications for the world, going forward. Power shortage jolt China has been grappling with severe power shortages for the last few months. This has been a function of a quicker global demand recovery, on the one hand, and a...