Power Grid Corporation of India: Attractive valuations, dividend yield to support stock

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Key highlights Growth visibility improving with higher planned capex Margins to improve with better efficiencies and scale Focus on emerging businesses to support earnings Stock trading at 8 times fiscal 2025 estimated earnings The overall capex in India’s power transmission sector is expected to pick up going forward. It is estimated that close to Rs 1.24 lakh crore will be invested in transmission over the next five years. Out of this, about Rs 45000-47000 crore will be invested in 2023 and 2024. Therefore, the...