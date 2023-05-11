Pidilite: Some caution is warranted

The Q4FY23 revenue for Fevicol maker Pidilite Industries was in line with expectations.

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights: Consumer and bazaar segment reported 7 percent volume growth Revenues of B2B contracted by 2 percent YoY Asia and Middle East & Africa showed healthy performance Declining VAM prices to enable margin expansion Introduced the paint range in select markets Stock trades at 71 times FY24 earnings The Q4FY23 revenue for Fevicol maker Pidilite Industries was in line with expectations. However, the Q4 operating metrics were largely overshadowed by Pidilite’s entry into the decorative paints segment. Key result highlights Pidilite’s Q4FY23 revenue grew by 7 percent year...