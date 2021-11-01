MARKET NEWS

PB Fintech IPO – Should investors bet on this pricey new-age business?

Policy Bazaar is the prominent asset, accredited for starting online insurance sales in India some 13 years ago

Nitin Sharma
Neha Dave
November 01, 2021 / 09:53 AM IST
PB Fintech IPO – Should investors bet on this pricey new-age business?

The initial public offering of PB Fintech, which operates two marketplaces/platforms — Policy Bazaar and Paisa Bazaar,  opens for subscription today (November 1). The issue size of Rs 5,710 crore consists of Rs 3,750 crore of fresh capital mop-up and an offer-for-sale from some of the existing shareholders, amounting to Rs 1,960 crore. (image) Of the two platforms, Policy Bazaar is the prominent asset, accredited for starting online insurance sales in India some 13 years ago. Today, Policy Bazaar is...

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers