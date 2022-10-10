English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: World Mental Health Day: Tips to deal with anxiety
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

    OPEC+ meet: Four key takeaways for you

    OPEC+ production cut helps Russia through better realisations but they are also facing multiple headwinds, including price cap embargo, rising freight rates and insurance costs.

    Nitin Sharma
    October 10, 2022 / 02:32 PM IST
    OPEC+ meet: Four key takeaways for you

    Representative image

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights OPEC+ supply cut likely to push physical market into deficit again The actual supply cut could be around a million barrels per day Oil price may touch $100 per barrel in the near term Oil price cap sanctions on Russia to reduce supplies Currency & oil price movement to raise India’s import bill Nearly 2,000 years ago, Greek philosopher Aristotle in his book Rhetoric, explained the modes of persuasion, including Ethos (Credibility) Pathos (Emotions), Logos (Logic) and Kairos (action at an appropriate time). The US has tried the first...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Credit Suisse should act fast to restore trust and calm fears

      Oct 7, 2022 / 04:11 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: MNCs can learn from HUL's performance, engineering curriculum needs a fix, the progress in PLI scheme has been uneven and more

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | Fighting the Fed 

      Sep 3, 2022 / 10:06 AM IST

      India is bracing for the ripple effect of the frontloading of rate hikes by the US Fed. The question is, can it have the last laugh

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers