Marico investor update: Operating profit rides on lower copra prices, advertisement cost

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Marico’s (CMP: Rs 493) consolidated revenue growth for the June 2022 quarter is likely to be marginally higher on a year-on-year (YoY) basis compared with the June 2021 and March 2022 quarters. Growth in the March 2022 quarter was 7 percent and the June 2021 quarter growth was 31 percent, aided by low a base of June 2020. In Q1FY23, there was a volume de-growth in India business (77 percent of revenues). This decline was in the range of mid-single digits...