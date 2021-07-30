Mahanagar Gas: Limited growth drivers; wait for fresh entry

Mahanagar Gas | The company reported higher profit at Rs 217.2 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 186 crore in Q3FY20, revenue fell to Rs 666.4 crore from Rs 744 crore YoY.

Mahanagar Gas Ltd (MGL; CMP Rs 1,108.8, Market Capitalisation: Rs 10,952 crore) reported a weak set of revenue and volume numbers in Q1FY22, hit by the lockdown in the first quarter, but came broadly in line with the guidance. EBITDA came in at Rs 304 crore (down 3.9 per cent), driven by low input gas costs (down 25.7 per cent QoQ). Q1FY22 performance MGL’s revenue declined sharply, with the Q1FY22 figures 14.2 per cent lower than those of Q4FY21 while volumes sold...