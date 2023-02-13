Lupin: Why avoid despite improving US business

Lupin has posted a near flattish top-line growth compared with the same quarter last year.

PRO Only Highlights

Highlights Q3 numbers were mediocre though there was sequential improvement in US business. Margins improved but it is still way behind the earlier range Emphasis on domestic business with heavy addition in field force Valuation ahead of peers Lupin (CMP: Rs 737; Market Cap: Rs 33,531 crore) has posted a near flattish top-line growth compared with the same quarter last year, wherein lacklustre performance in the two biggest segments (India and the US) was offset by growth in the rest of the geographies. The...