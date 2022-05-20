Lupin: Pricing erosion intensifies in US

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Lupin (CMP: Rs 635; Market Cap: Rs 28,854 crore) has posted another subdued quarter wherein financials reflect a profile similar to a commodity chemicals company. The top line declined sequentially by 5.5 percent due to weak numbers in both India (-8 percent QoQ) and the US (-10 percent QoQ). The EBITDA margin was just 7.3 percent as it got dragged by pricing erosion, drug recalls, inflation in input materials, and freight. In addition, impairment charges of Rs 126 crore for Gavis...