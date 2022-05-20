English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Algo Convention Live, 2 Days & 12+ Speakers at best offer Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

    Lupin: Pricing erosion intensifies in US

    Near-term growth visibility is low due to a lack of major product launches, aggravating pricing erosion and input cost pressure for Lupin

    Anubhav Sahu
    May 20, 2022 / 12:22 PM IST
    Lupin: Pricing erosion intensifies in US

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Lupin (CMP: Rs 635; Market Cap: Rs 28,854 crore) has posted another subdued quarter wherein financials reflect a profile similar to a commodity chemicals company. The top line declined sequentially by 5.5 percent due to weak numbers in both India (-8 percent QoQ) and the US (-10 percent QoQ). The EBITDA margin was just 7.3 percent as it got dragged by pricing erosion, drug recalls, inflation in input materials, and freight. In addition, impairment charges of Rs 126 crore for Gavis...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Move over bulls, bears are in control

      May 19, 2022 / 05:32 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Congress faces an acid test, Manappuram Finance’s losing sheen, ITC plays to its advantage, Start-up Street and more

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | Losing faith

      May 7, 2022 / 10:05 AM IST

      Central banks have a trust problem with financial markets over their ability to steer economies towards a soft landing

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers