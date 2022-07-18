LTTS: Strong quarter, but sector de-rating may drag it down further 

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

L&T Technology Services (LTTS; CMP: Rs 3,092.75; MarketCap: Rs 32,645 Crore) has reported a good set of numbers for the first quarter with net sales sequentially growing at 4.7 percent in CC (constant currency) terms. Deal win momentum continued in 1Q as well, with a total TCV of over $130 million during the quarter. Q1 FY23 performance In USD terms, reported revenue stood at $239.5 million, a 3.2 percent sequential growth (4.7 percent in CC terms). Vertical-wise, sequential revenue growth was driven...