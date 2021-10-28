L&T: Strong order inflows, recovery in services business to support near-term growth

L&T, along with its subsidiaries, aims to achieve 'water neutrality' by the year 2035.

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

In the September quarter, L&T won orders close to Rs 42,140 crore, which were up by 50 percent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis. Even on a half-yearly basis, ended September, order inflows recorded a good 33 percent growth at Rs 68,697 crore. L&T, which is India’s largest engineering company, has seen a significant improvement in business -- both in international and domestic markets -- led by a recovery in demand and a pick-up in business activity as the pandemic-led stress...