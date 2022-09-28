Kirloskar Ferrous Industries: On the way to higher earnings

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries | CMP: Rs 191.50 | The share price ended in the green on July 5. The company has completed an upgradation of its mini blast furnace II ('MBF-11') at Koppal plant, Karnataka. After an upgrade, the manufacturing capacity of pig iron in respect of MBF-11 has increased from 1,80,000 metric tonne per annum to 2, 17,600 metric tonne per annum and consequently, total manufacturing capacity of pig iron at company level has increased to 6.09 lakh metric tonne per annum.

Highlights Capacity expansion, cost-saving programmes on track ISMT’s operation turnaround and banking facilities restored Lower commodities prices can impact earnings in the short term Investors with a higher risk appetite can accumulate stock on declines Kirloskar Ferrous Industries (KFIL; CMP: Rs 247; Market capitalisation: Rs 3,427crore) is one of the largest castings and pig iron manufacturers. It has three manufacturing facilities -- at Koppal and Hiriyur in Karnataka and Solapur in Maharashtra -- and caters primarily to the automotive and capital goods segments. In addition,...