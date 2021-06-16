MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Be a PRO & get up to 50% off on select brands. Explore Now
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research
  
  1
Last Updated Last Updated : June 16, 2021 / 10:39 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

KIMS IPO: A regional play on healthcare demand

The growth strategy at KIMS is based on volume play driven by hinterland opportunities

Anubhav Sahu

To view the full content of this article, you have to be a Pro:

  • Already a Moneycontrol Pro subscriber?
    Login now »
    Or
    Open in App
  • Not a Moneycontrol Pro subscriber yet?

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro:

What's included:

  • Ad free experience across Platforms
  • 230+ exclusive stories per month
  • Sharpest Opinions & Actionable Insights
  • Exclusive Research & Expert Technical Analysis
  • Daily Newsletter
  • 20+ Technical Picks every week
  • Recovery Tracker
  • Exclusive webinars on varied topics
  • Weekly wrap up and much more!!!
Be a Pro and access unlimited premium content. Subscribe Now!