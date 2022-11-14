Keystone Realtors IPO: A play on growth and quality

Highlights Strong brand name in the niche and growing market Huge project pipeline to support growth in the coming years Balance-sheet strength to improve further and lead to higher return ratios Valuations reasonable at around 30 times its one-year forward earnings Rustomjee (Keystone Realtors), which has come out with an initial public offering (IPO), is among the top real-estate companies in India which has created a brand, backed by superior execution capabilities, credibility, scale and customers. (image) The company launched its first project in 1996...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Crypto crash signals need for more regulation
Nov 14, 2022 / 04:12 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Bond yields highest in three years, foreign investors to return to China, demand for PSU bank shares rise, US midterm results a boost for Joe Biden, and moreRead Now
Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | Outrunning the bear
Nov 5, 2022 / 01:07 PM IST
As the economies try their best to ward off a hard landing, India comes out as an outlier. It’s a classic case of just staying the course amid difficult timesRead Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers