Keystone Realtors IPO: A play on growth and quality

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Strong brand name in the niche and growing market Huge project pipeline to support growth in the coming years Balance-sheet strength to improve further and lead to higher return ratios Valuations reasonable at around 30 times its one-year forward earnings Rustomjee (Keystone Realtors), which has come out with an initial public offering (IPO), is among the top real-estate companies in India which has created a brand, backed by superior execution capabilities, credibility, scale and customers. (image) The company launched its first project in 1996...