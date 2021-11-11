Kajaria Ceramics leaves its mark on Q2

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Kajaria Ceramics has recently published its Q2 results that were quite impressive. During the reporting period, the company achieved its highest-ever quarterly revenues, reflecting an active construction market, and a booming demand for home improvement products. Quarterly result highlights Revenues for the quarter surged 37 percent year on year (YoY) to Rs 974 crore, aided by a stellar volume growth of 25 percent over last year. The sharp rise in fuel prices and other input costs weighed on gross margins. However,...