MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Jubilant FoodWorks: Why the expensive valuation doesn’t matter

With continuous menu innovation, proven efficient delivery model and further strengthening of digital capabilities, Jubilant FoodWorks looks to build on its dominant position in the QSR space

Bharat Gianani
July 23, 2021 / 10:09 AM IST
Jubilant FoodWorks: Why the expensive valuation doesn’t matter

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd’s (JFL; CMP: Rs 3,430; Market Capitalisation: Rs 45,261 crore) June-quarter results were better than Street expectations. While revenues were broadly in line with expectations, margin performance was ahead of estimates. JFL managed to maintain the margins on a sequential basis, despite lower top line and cost pressures. The company is poised to emerge stronger, post COVID-19, driven by an accelerated shift towards the organised segment, aggressive store expansion of the key Domino’s brand, scale-up of new product...

  • PRO Panorama

    Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Office days again? Infosys sets off the talk big time

    Jul 22, 2021 / 03:22 PM IST

    In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Recovery gets better and better, herd immunity a distant dream, Asian Paints’ red-hot valuation, IPO maths for pension funds, The Green Pivot, Bezos vs Musk and much more

    Read Now
  • PRO Weekender

    Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | Sign of the times

    Jul 17, 2021 / 10:00 AM IST

    Huge oversubscription of Zomato IPO shows platform companies are the future, posing a threat to traditional businesses

    Read Now

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers