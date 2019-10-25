Jubilant FoodWorks gets its Q2 maths right in taxing market conditions

Highlights



- Healthy top line growth- Encouraging store expansion guidance for Domino’s- Competitive intensity to watch out for- Replication of Domino’s success for other businesses, early days though

- Plans to monetise Dunkin’ Donuts franchise

Jubilant FoodWorks Limited (JFL), which operates Domino's Pizza and Dunkin' Donuts in India, posted a strong set of numbers for the September quarter of 2019-20.

Its same store growth (SSG, 4.9 percent YoY) stood out and was ahead of Street expectations. Its food delivery model for the Domino’s franchise remains robust in large cities. This, along with recent price hikes, helped offset demand slowdown in smaller towns and weak turnouts in dine-in format.

The comfort factor has been the aggressive store expansion and the resultant increase in store addition guidance for 2019-20.

Going forward, the key factor to watch is the emerging competition from food startups or Apps benefiting from the cloud kitchen concept, which has a lower fixed cost. The company is confident of its hold on last-mile delivery, which helps differentiate its service model.

There are other factors to take note of such as its foray into Chinese food (Hong's Kitchen) and plans to monetise Dunkin’ Donuts franchise. Still, it’s early days, but if JFL can replicate Domino’s success, it could lead to a rerating.

Q2 FY20 review (comparison excluding Ind AS 116 impact)

Positives

Revenue growth was good on the back of continued momentum in Domino’s Pizza outlets. The company posted 4.9 percent SSG growth and added 40 outlets in Q2.

Online delivery consisted of nearly 85 percent of total delivery sales. Domino’s Pizza mobile app registered 3.7 million downloads during the quarter under review.

Since cost of dairy inputs went up, a small price increase was taken. This prevented gross margin contraction. There was no material demand pushback from the customers’ end.

Minimal interest charges and a steep reduction in tax rate helped the bottom line margin expand significantly.

Negatives

Employee costs and operating expenses, as a percentage of sales, increased year-on-year (YoY). Though this was offset by targeted ad spends and operational productivity, EBITDA margin remained flat.

An exceptional loss, to the tune of Rs 12.5 crore, was accounted for. This was in connection with employee trust's investments in DHFL, IL&FS and Reliance Capital bonds.

In Domino’s Pizza restaurants, dine-in sales came under pressure. In smaller towns, consumption is not up to the mark as yet.

Outlook

Industry tailwinds

The food services industry (FSI), valued at nearly $61 billion, is among the fastest growing areas in India. The market size for FSI is slated to increase to Rs 5,99,782 crore by FY23, from Rs 4,23,865 crore in FY19, growing at a CAGR of 9 percent.

Quick Service Restaurants (QSRs) hold the largest share in the FSI space. The market share of organised QSRs is estimated to grow to 45-50 percent by FY23, from 30-35 percent in FY19.

In the case of non-home made food, growth should stay consistent. This can be attributed to urbanisation, higher incomes, a wider food variety, surge in online ordering, better discounts and social media promotions.

Network expansion

JFL’s strong brand equity has enabled it to expand its reach in 273 cities across 26 states and 5 Union Territories. Roughly, 120-130 Domino’s Pizza stores will be added by FY20-end (66 added in H1 FY20). A capex outlay of Rs 200-250 crore is being lined up for H2 FY20.

Supply chain efficiency

JFL has been instrumental in optimising its logistical capabilities, courtesy its diversified presence and a strong set of certified partners. As of now, the company manages eight supply chain and three distribution centres. Its improving return ratios are worth taking note of.

Domino's Pizza

Outside the US, Domino’s Pizza India has become the brand’s largest market. To capitalise on the strong recall, JFL will focus on value products, innovation, online channels and advertising campaigns.

Some of the upcoming initiatives include launch of a customer loyalty programme, possibility of 20-minute delivery, improved coverage at railway stations, the split store concept and a higher number of margin-accretive fountain soft drink machines.

As of now, JFL has two Domino’s Pizza outlets in Bangladesh. An encouraging response thus far bolsters the prospects of revenue accruals in future. In Sri Lanka, JFL is in the process of substantially ramping up its product proposition.

Dunkin’ Donuts

This brand occupies the sweet spot between QSR and Cafe markets. In addition to donuts, hot and cold beverages, wraps and sandwiches are also sold at these outlets.

Efforts to turn around this vertical are bearing fruit. JFL reached the breakeven mark in Q3 FY19. Going forward, its cost optimisation drive is expected to continue.

Tweaking the product mix and its price points, evaluation of the right store model and digital marketing are the other critical areas that merit attention.

Hong's Kitchen

To foray into the Chinese food segment, JFL launched its own Hong's Kitchen brand in FY19.

This fast-casual restaurant format handles dine-in and food delivery. From JFL's perspective, some of the key differentiators in this segment are a live-cum-open kitchen, last-mile delivery, premium services and leveraging the existing infrastructure (of Domino’s Pizza).

Being the second-largest consumed cuisine in India, Chinese food has a promising potential.

The first Hong’s Kitchen outlet in Gurugram got off to a good start and has been pretty profitable too. In a phased manner, more restaurants will be added.

Cost pressures to start easing

Dairy, one of the key raw materials for JFL, had been on an inflationary trend over the past few months. Prices of such products have stabilised now and should see some moderation. This, coupled with improving employee productivity and cost trimming exercises, should reduce the strain on margins.

Improved customer engagement

To achieve this objective, the company is keen to make delivery time faster, change store designs, stay invested in technology and improving dine-in experience.

The quarterly results and Jubilant’s renewed confidence in the store expansion for the Domino’s franchise are assuring enough. A steady same store growth is commendable, given the demand slowdown in consumption.

In the medium term, intensifying competition needs a close watch.

As far as valuations are concerned, after a steady Q2 performance, the stock has already seen a sharp upside of 13.4 percent over the last two trading sessions alone.

The resultant elevated valuation of 46.7 times its FY21 estimated earnings indicates that the near term moats are quite comprehensively discounted. We advise to accumulate on dips.

