MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us for 'The Future Techshot' on Sept 22, 10:30am to gain insights into role of tech in streamlining businesses. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Is the Nifty hitting 20,000 soon?

Bulls are still in charge in a frothy market

Sachin Pal
September 20, 2021 / 10:08 AM IST
Is the Nifty hitting 20,000 soon?

Representative Image

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

The breakneck pace of the COVID-driven recession and the V-shaped recovery have made for a truly unique economic and market cycle. The Nifty 50 index has more than doubled from its pandemic lows in the wildest bull market in history. The majority of investors continue to remain in a denial mode as certain pockets of the economy are still in the doldrums and are busy searching for the elusive peak. There is no denying that valuations globally are elevated...

  • PRO Panorama

    Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Can ‘bad bank’ be the silver bullet for bad loans?

    Sep 17, 2021 / 04:04 PM IST

    In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: All-out war on NPAs, state of the economy, Weekly Tactical, the disinvestment clock, why Zomato should spill the beans, rate hike pot boils and more  

    Read Now
  • PRO Weekender

    Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | Perfect storm over China

    Sep 18, 2021 / 10:34 AM IST

    From the Evergrande debt crisis to a slowing growth rate to the crackdown on technology companies to the growing confrontation with the West, the cup of woes is spilling over for China

    Read Now

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers