Is ICICI Bank the next HDFC Bank? Which one should investors prefer?

“There are decades where nothing happens, and there are weeks where decades happen” – these words of Vladimir Lenin aptly describe ICICI Bank’s stock price performance. For almost a decade (2008 -2018) following the global financial crisis (GFC), ICICI Bank lagged the stock price performance of its peer private banks. The scrip finally managed to break the shackles in 2018 and has been performing well since then. (image) ICICI Bank (CMP: Rs 840) has not only outperformed the broad benchmark...